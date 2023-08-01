Boil water advisory issued after Macomb County water main break

article

Several Macomb County communities are dealing with water pressure issues after a large water main break Tuesday morning.

According to Macomb Township officials, the break is on 24 Mile Road just east of North Avenue.

Chesterfield Township and Macomb Township both issued boil water advisories for those who still have water. Residents in these townships and other nearby communities are reporting no water or poor water pressure, with some reports being made as far north as 27 Mile and as far south as 21 Mile.

Officials with the townships said the Great Lakes Water Authority was on its way to investigate the issue.

