Bomb threat received at Wayne County Treasurer's Office building downtown

Detroit police responded to a bomb threat at the Wayne County Treasurer's Office building Monday. The call is currently being investigated.

The Detroit Fire Department continues to investigate the building as of 4 p.m. today. No all-clear has been given.

People were evacuated from inside the building, which is in the 400 block of Monroe downtown at about 2 p.m.

A FOX 2 viewer sent video from the scene of everyone taking to the sidewalk outside, where the longtime Fishbone's restaurant is located.

The Source: Information for this report came from eyewitnesses at the scene and Detroit police.



