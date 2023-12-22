Book fair for adults planned at Metro Detroit self-serve taproom

Throw it back to your childhood next month at a book fair for adults.

Sidetrack Bookshop is teaming up with fellow Royal Oak business, North End Taproom, for this nostalgic event featuring books, beer, and food on Jan. 10, 2024.

The Grown-Up Book Fair will be held at North End Taproom at 111 S. Main in Royal Oak. The newly opened self-serve taproom includes dozens of beers on tap, as well as some wine.

North End Taproom

Sidetrack will bring books and book-themed gifts, and North End will have the drinks and the food. Sidetrack will also be revealing details about a new winter challenge, Books & Brews Bingo.

The event is scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m.