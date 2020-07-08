BookPALS reading program gives kids the chance for new books and new friends

The Children's Literacy Network says their groundbreaking BookPALS program is helping to bridge the divide through reading.

"Exposure to people who are different and bridging socio-economic gaps vitally important and the earlier we do that the better for everyone involved," said Betsy Durant.

But when COVID-19 closed schools, Durant says they had to figure out new ways to provide books to kids and promote literacy.

"We went remote but also saw the need to get books into the hands of families and children," she said. "We partnered with Community Action Network as well as other organizations and churches in the Ypsilanti area, to be able to, along with food packs, and we provided literacy packs with three books for different age groups."

The Children's Literacy Network, which normally served students in Ypsilanti and the Ann Arbor area, is expanding the book pals program to reach young kids from Jackson to Detroit and beyond.

It is similar to the idea of pen pals. BookPALS pairs second grade students with peers, who have similar reading levels but are from different communities.

"The idea is kids are getting each other excited and motivated to read because they are choosing books for each other reading to each other," Durant said.

The kids will now read to each other on virtual book club meetings - helping the children improve their reading, writing speaking and listening skills - while crossing socioeconomic gaps and promoting inclusion.

"You are basically breaking down barriers and you are doing it at such a young age kids are connecting around books they have so much in common they don't even know," she said. "And there are so many things they can talk about and share with each other."

Durant says the Children's Literacy Network depends on donations to keep their programs going. You can make your contribution on its website, send a check and even donate new books. Durant wants even more schools to reach out and take part - especially with the unpredictable pandemic that could change the way kids go to school.

"We had 400 students participate last year and we are looking to double maybe triple that number this year," Durant said.

For more information or to get your school involved, go to www.childrensliteracynetwork.org/