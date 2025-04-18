article

The Brief Border agents intercepted hundreds of pounds of cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge this week An Indian national was attempting to smuggle 339 pounds of the drugs from Detroit into Canada when he was arrested U.S. Customs and Border Protection's office has seized more than 1,500 pounds at Michigan port of entries in 2025



Officers working at the Detroit-WIndsor border intercepted hundreds of pounds of cocaine that someone traveling to Canada was attempting to smuggle into the country.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection made the seizure at the Ambassador Bridge this week.

Big picture view:

On Tuesday, the CBP's Office of Field Operations found 339 pounds of cocaine while inspecting a Canadian-bound vehicle.

Agents found the drugs while physically searching the vehicle, coming upon two duffle bags and four moving boxes with bricks of white powdery substances concealed within.

The drugs, along with the truck, and trailer were all seized by officers.

The driver, an Indian national, faces federal prosecution.

More than 1,500 pounds of cocaine have been seized at ports of entry in Michigan this year.

What they're saying:

David Beculheimer is the acting port director. He said his office will continue to pursue criminal activity.

"Our ports of entry are not throughfares for illegal drugs and we will continue to hold the line against transnational criminal activity," he said.

The field operations director also commented.

"We work diligently to enable fair, competitive, and compliant trade and a significant part of that is stopping those who seek to exploit import and export processes for illicit gain," said Marty C. Raybon. "With the support of our regional law enforcement partners, we will continue to hold these bad actors accountable."