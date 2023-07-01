Bose recalling 884K speakers over potential fire risk

article

Hundreds of thousands of Bose bass modules in the U.S. are being recalled after the company learned of multiple incidents of the speakers melting or catching fire.

The recall of the 884,000 bass modules stems from the potential fire hazard that could arise if electrical parts inside them fail, according to an alert from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). It was announced on Thursday.

Bose made the affected speakers , which came with certain Acoustimass, Lifestyle and Companion home theater systems, before 2006, according to the CPSC notice.

The company learned of 21 total instances of fires or melting, none of which caused injuries, the notice said. In three of them, fires from the recalled speakers damaged carpeting, an entertainment cabinet and "materials surrounding the bass box."

Customers with the recalled bass modules have two options: they can either get them repaired at no cost or exchange them for a 40% discount on a Bose Soundbar, according to Bose’s website.

To figure out whether they have one of the affected products, owners can look at the product name, serial number and date code printed on the label affixed to the speaker. The included date codes, which appear in the serial number, vary by which speaker system the recalled bass modules came with, with some applying to all codes and others only a specific range, something the CPSC fully detailed on its website.

The CPSC notice warned against further use of the speakers in the meantime, adding they should promptly get disconnected from their power source.

Sales of the recalled bass modules took place over a 13-year span from January 1994 to April 2007, at Bose, Best Buy, Circuit City, Sam’s Club and Sears stores, as well as other locations, according to the notice. People bought them online from Bose as well.

Recalls of the speakers occurred in two other countries as well, with 98,000 sold in Canada and 18,300 in Mexico. Those units brought the total number potentially impacted to about 1 million.

