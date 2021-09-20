Both directions of I-275 closed at Ecorse, I-94 due to downed power lines

article

Both directions of I-275 are closed near Ecorse and I-94 due to a crash that brought downed power lines in the area Monday, according to MDOT.

A dump truck crashed, hitting a power pole in the area of Hannan Road and 275 in Van Buren Township just after 4 p.m. Power lines were brought down on both sides of the freeway.

A timetable for reopening is unknown at this time.

For an interactive real-time traffic map go to fox2detroit.com/traffic



