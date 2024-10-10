Both sides of I-96 closing after truck hits sign near Beck

article

Both directions of I-96 are closing for several hours Thursday so that a sign that was hit by a truck can be removed.

Around 6:45 a.m., a gravel spill was reported after a contractor hit a sign on the eastbound side of the freeway near Beck. One eastbound lane has been open in the construction zone since that happened, but the whole freeway needs to close soon.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, both sides of the freeway will be closed from approximately 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The eastbound side of the freeway will be closed from Beck Road to Novi Road, while the westbound side will be closed from I-275 to Wixom Road. Detours are Grand River for the eastbound traffic and 12 Mile and Grand River for westbound.

Additionally, the northbound I-275 ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed with Grand River as the detour, and the southbound M-5 ramp will be closed to westbound I-96, with 12 Mile and Grand River as the detour.