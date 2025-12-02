The Bottomless Toy Chest pays special visit to Children's Hospital of Michigan

It’s the season to give back — and the Bottomless Toy Chest is bringing a little magic to patients at Children's Hospital of Michigan.

The backstory:

The nonprofit provided toys and goodies for children battling critical illnesses, with a goal to let kids feel like kids.

Three-year-old Patient Kharizma Jemison is fighting leukemia and going through so much.

"Rizzy was actually in ICU a long time," said her mom, Abcde Jemison. "She fought long and hard for her life. It was a very long battle. The fact that she’s talking again, she had suffered a few strokes and they didn’t know if she’d be able to talk again or anything."

Another tragedy — Kharizma’s dad recently passed away.

Rizzy’s mom is doing her best to stay strong for her family.

That’s why this delivery of toys from the nonprofit the Bottomless Toy Chest — is a big deal

"Here you go honey, do you want the baby doll?"

"Yeah," she said with a smile.

"It’s awesome," her mom said. "It’s been a battle for her and for our family. It’s really awesome to see them coming out and making her day."

And not just Rizzy’s day — but patients on every floor.

Christopher and his brother Cameron are there for a checkup.

"They were born preemies," said Midori Miller, their mom. "He had open heart surgery when he was one years old. He comes every six months to get it looked at."

These toys — make the hospital seem a lot less scary. For 17 years the bottomless toy chest has helped thousands of kids.

"I always say we’re not here to cure cancer but we’re here to cure a bad day or make a tough day just a little bit better," said Mickey Guisewhite, Bottomless Toy Chest founder. "At the end of the day it’s all about bringing joy to the kids."