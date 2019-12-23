Expand / Collapse search

Boy ice skates to ‘God Bless the USA’ in special holiday tribute to veterans

By Danielle Hopkins
Published 
Updated 10 hours ago
News
FOX TV Digital Team

Boy ice skates to ‘God Bless the USA’ in special tribute to veterans

A young boy in Indiana performed a touching ice skating routine dedicated to veterans for the holidays.

ANNVILLE, Pa. - A young figure skater in Pennsylvania paid respect to U.S. veterans who sacrfice their time during the holidays to serve with a special ice skating routine. 

The boy’s mom, Karen Smith, shared a video of her son Nolan on Twitter taking to the ice at a local winter festival on Dec. 22. 

“Nolan’s Christmas program tribute to our veterans and service men and women! #Godblesstheusa," Smith tweeted.

The footage shows Nolan gliding gracefully across the arena decked out in a replica military uniform.

Nolan’s routine was set to “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood. 