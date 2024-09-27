Boy killed by falling tree while on field trip at Howell Nature Center

A child died Thursday after a tree fell on him while on a field trip to the Howell Nature Center.

The 12-year-old victim was with a group of other students from Our Lady of Victory Catholic School in Northville. They were learning how to build a fire when a tree fell, hitting the boy.

"They started hearing some noise, some crackling like a tree was going to fall, and everybody took off running," Sheriff Michael Murphy said.

The boy was airlifted to Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, where he died.

"What a tragedy. I truly have no words," Murphy said.

An investigation into what caused the tree to topple is ongoing.

"There was no work being done," Murphy said. "We didn't have any high winds or anything. For whatever reason, it just decided it was time to tip over."

Sources tell FOX 2 that the trunk of the tree may have been rotted, and that's why it fell.

The Howell Nature Center is currently closed, and Our Lady of Victory will have grief counselors available for students on Friday.