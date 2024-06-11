Boy rescued after sand collapses on him at Michigan dune
MEARS, Mich. (AP) - Bystanders and rescue workers dug desperately with their hands to save a 12-year-old boy who was trapped under sand in northern Michigan, authorities said.
The boy and a younger brother were playing Sunday night at Silver Lake Sand Dunes, a recreation area along Lake Michigan, when they decided to dig a hole, the Oceana County sheriff’s office said.
Sand collapsed and the boy suddenly became trapped, Sheriff Craig Mast said.
"It was a very, very scary situation," Mast told MLive.com.
People dug with their hands and were joined by police and firefighters. The boy was trapped for more than 10 minutes.
He had a faint pulse, but his condition improved as a helicopter took him to a hospital, Mast said.
"We hope that this young man recovers fully and will be out playing with his brother again soon," the sheriff’s office said.