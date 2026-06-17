BP gas station near DTW accused of price gouging by AG Nessel’s office

The Brief A BP gas station in Romulus is accused of price gouging by AG Dana Nessel's office. The discrepancy is now prompting a second probe by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office. Back in April, an investigator pulled in and paid $5.24 for a gallon of gas. On that same day, GasBuddy data showed the rest of the area averaging well under four dollars.



Gas prices are high across Michigan, but at one Romulus station, they’re hitting heights that have state investigators asking: "Why?" Now they’re looking into alleged price gouging.

Big picture view:

If you’re a traveler flying into Detroit Metro, it is likely the BP on Middlebelt is one of the first stops you’ll see. But for everyday drivers, especially those running Uber and Lyft services, it’s a point of contention for sure.

FOX 2 wanted to see if that price was just "airport premium" or something more unusual. We drove less than a mile away, and the landscape changed completely. We found regular fuel for nearly 30 cents less, and at a nearby Sheetz, Unleaded 88 was sitting at just $3.48.

The discrepancy is now prompting a second probe by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

The first one took place back in 2023 when it was believed to be under different ownership. This time, state lawyers issued subpoenas following a stack of consumer complaints that go back months.

The backstory:

Back in April, an investigator pulled in and paid $5.24 for a gallon of gas. On that same day, GasBuddy data showed the rest of the area averaging well under four dollars. We took those numbers to the people.

The Attorney General isn't buying the "market choice" argument.

In a statement to FOX 2, she said this:

"With the price of everything already squeezing families, the last thing Michiganders and our visitors who are rushing to return a rental car need is to be taken advantage of at the pump.

Allegations of marking up prices, here by as much as 72% over the average, call for a vigorous investigation. My office remains committed to pursuing those who engage in illegal price gouging to the fullest extent of the law."

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