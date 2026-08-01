Redford Township police investigate targeted fatal shooting

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The Brief Police responded just after 2:30 a.m. to Glendale Road and Woodbine Avenue for reports of shots fired. Officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and not a random act.



Police are searching for suspects after a man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Redford Township.

The backstory:

Officers responded just after 2:30 a.m. to the area of Glendale Road and Woodbine Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police rendered aid until the Redford Township Fire Department arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Dig deeper:

Investigators are continuing to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police believe the victim was targeted and said the incident was not random.

No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective W. Baiocco at 313-387-2582 or by email at wbaiocco@redfordpd.org. Tips can also be reported to the Redford Township Command Line at 313-387-2555.