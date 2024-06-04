Ex-NFL player Brandon Pettigrew arrested in Dallas after punching glass door

article

A former NFL player was arrested in Dallas after punching a glass door at a convenience store.

According to TMZ Sports, ex-Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew was taken into custody early Sunday morning.

It’s still not clear exactly what prompted the incident at the 7-Eleven store in Dallas.

Pettigrew was allegedly there earlier. When he returned, police were called. That’s when video shows him smashing through the glass in anger, TMZ’s Michael Babcock told FOX 4’s Good Day.







"He breaks it right in front of them and obviously and then I think at that point they were a bit worried this could escalate into a little more violent situation so the Tasers come out and thankfully the Tasers weren’t used," Babcock said. "He was okay. He then sorta puts his hands behind his back and allows the police to take him in."

Pettigrew was booked into the Dallas County jail on a criminal mischief charge.

He was behind bars for about 12 hours before bonding out.

Pettigrew grew up in Tyler, Texas. He was a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2009 and played for Detroit for seven seasons.

The 39-year-old is now retired.