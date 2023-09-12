The woman who accused Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker of sexual harassment said she went public with the story after her identity was disclosed without her knowledge.

In a statement from her attorney, Brenda Tracy said she had no intention of publicly disclosing her identity and "chose not to go to the media to preserve the integrity of the process."

"After the investigation process was completed, we would have determined, what, if any further steps to take. Instead, her identity was disclosed without her knowledge or consent, warranting express actions to protect her. Her choice to allow this process to proceed privately was taken away."

"Let me be patently clear: Brenda Tracy had no intention of disclosing anything publicly until someone else violated her right to confidentiality."

USA Today published a story over the weekend that disclosed the details of a months-long investigation into accusations from Tracy, who alleged Tucker used sexual comments and masturbated while on a phone call with her.

She also claimed Tucker had delayed and tried to stop the investigation. "He can't afford to go to a hearing that determines credibility of the participating parties. I believe this statement is his way of getting out of participating in the hearing."

Whitmer on Mel Tucker allegations: ‘We deserve better’

Her claim was in response to Tucker's statement released Monday, where the now-suspended coach doubled down that he was innocent of wrongdoing, while painting the investigation into him as a sham.

Read more: