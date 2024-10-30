Clown masked serial robber terrorizes Wayne County, busted after multiple hits

article

A man who admitted to robbing multiple businesses in Wayne County wearing a clown mask was charged in federal account, according to a criminal complaint on Wednesday.

Brendan Bonner, 33, of Westland was charged after allegedly robbing multiple businesses overnight on Oct. 27. According to a federal complaint, Intimate Ideas on Warren Road was robbed by Bonner wearing a partial skeleton mask, black jacket and dark pants. The complaint said he went in with a handgun and pointed it at the clerk where he demanded money from the register and was able to escape with $400.

Nearly six hours later, authorities say Bonner, now wearing a clown mask and a green jacket, tried to rob a McDonald’s on Ford Road. The complaint said he entered the restaurant with his handgun and again demanded money from the register. The store was closed at the time, so no money was taken.

Authorities say Bonner wearing the same mask, walked into a Shell gas station in Garden City and pointed his gun at the clerk and said, "You got 30 seconds before I start shooting."

The suspect was able to take over $1,000 from the gas station. The criminal complaint said Bonner then ran on foot southbound towards an apartment complex on Pardo Street.

Later that morning, Garden City Police driving through the area found a man they identified as Bonner sitting inside a car in front of the apartment complex. He was arrested and later admitted to the crime spree, according to authorities.

Police allegedly found a semiautomatic handgun, a clown mask and latex gloves. Bonner had money wrapped in rubber bands in his pockets.

While searching his home in Westland, police were able to find the skeleton mask and clothing from the first robbery at Intimate Ideas.

Police talked with a witness who was in Bonner's home just before the Intimate Ideas robbery, who said Bonner took a mask that was black and white and covered half his face. He then allegedly made his gun out of parts ordered online.

Bonner allegedly told the witness that he was going out to do a robbery, and when he returned, he said he robbed Intimate Ideas at gunpoint.

The witness told police Bonner cleaned the money for hours so that his fingerprints would not be found on the bills. Before he left for a second time, Bonner took a clown mask and the same gun when he went off to attempt to rob the McDonald's.

Bonner has been charged with interference with Commerce by Threats or Violence

You can read the full criminal complaint below: