Lions' Campbell not worried about Jameson Williams: 'He's worth hanging with'

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he isn't worried about Jameson Williams at Wednesday press conference with the media.

Campbell said that Williams, who was involved in a traffic stop with a gun he legally owned was inside the car that his brother was driving - has been truthful with the team all along. Williams was never ticketed or cited in the case, which is now being revisted by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

"It certainly doesn't look good. I get that, you know," he said. "And it's really decision-making, you know, for him and you know, and that's where he knows he can be better."

Williams, 23. is currently serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy, interrupting a break-out third career season with the team.

Cambell said Williams is going to learn from this.

"Look for me, man, I judge people over what's in their heart, and I know what this kid's made of," he said. "And, you know, and he's worth hanging with. He's going to grow, he'll be better for all this."

Campbell said the news - which came out about the situation Tuesday - is not a distraction for the team. The coach said with the current suspension, he compared it to when players are injured and aren't part of the game plan anyway.

"I know you'd rather not be dealt dealing with it, and you don't want the players to have to deal with it. But I think (by) the same token, I really for us and the players, it's a little bit of a non-issue, because he's not, you know, he's not here.

"I mean, he's in the building, and he's, doing what he can, but we also know we didn't have him last week. We're prepared not to have him this week."



