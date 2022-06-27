Brewery Nyx, Michigan's first gluten-free brewery, opens next week

article

Beer lovers have a new option in Grand Rapids.

The Brewery Nyx taproom officially opens July 9. It's Michigan first gluten-free brewery. Beers from the brewery are already available around the state, but the taproom is opening to the public.

Read more Michigan beer stories here.

Brewery Nyx is a dedicated gluten-free facility, a first for Michigan. Outside food will not be allowed to keep it this way.

The beer menu includes everything from stouts to IPAs to lagers and more.

Celebrate the grand opening from 1-7 p.m. July 9 at 506 Oakland Ave SW.