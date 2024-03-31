Brighton MSP troopers investigate one car fatal rollover crash

article

On Sunday morning around 8:25 A.M., troopers from the Brighton Post were called to a single vehicle rollover crash on southbound US-23 near Fausett Rd. in Tyrone Twp.

The preliminary investigation shows that the driver was southbound on US-23, lost control of the vehicle and rolled over. No other cars were involved in the crash.

Troopers located three passengers who were all dead at the scene. The deceased were identified as a 22-year-old male, a 16-year-old female and a 44-year-old female.

The driver was identified as a 44-year-old male. He was transported to the University of Michigan Emergency room for additional treatment and is currently in stable condition.

An additional passenger on scene was identified as an 18-year-old male. He was also transported to the University of Michigan emergency room for additional treatment and remains in critical condition. All occupants of the vehicle were related. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Troopers were assisted by personnel from the Livingston County Sherriff’s Office, Livingston County EMS, and the Hartland Area Fire Department. This incident is currently under investigation by Troopers from the Brighton Post. Anyone with further information about the incident can contact Trooper Joshua Pohl at (810) 227-1051