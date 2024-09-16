Brighton pastor accused of hiding camera in church bathroom

article

A Brighton pastor is facing charges after authorities allege he placed a hidden camera in the bathroom of a church.

Will Johnson was fired Friday after it was discovered that he put the camera in a bathroom at 2|42 Community Church intermittently over a two-year period.

According to the church, the bathroom was unisex, located backstage, and not used by the public. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said that Johnson was targeting specific people known to use that bathroom, and all known victims have been notified.

The same day Johnson was fired, he was arrested and charged with surveilling an unclothed person, destruction of evidence, and use of a computer to commit a crime after allegedly admitting that he put a camera in the bathroom. His bond was set at $250,000 cash.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by this crime and violation of our community. The protection, safety, and privacy of every person who enters our church is our priority. We are fully cooperating with the sheriff's office as this is an ongoing investigation," 2|42 Community Church said in a statement.

The church chose not to livestream its services this weekend "due to the sensitive nature of our conversation" regarding the incident.