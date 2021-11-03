Brisk temps give way this weekend
FOX 2 - Hello gang, the chilly pattern continues through Saturday with no major storms in the forecast
For the rest of Wednesday night, mostly cloudy and cool with a few sprinkles or flurries possible and a low of 31.
Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, chilly with a high of 47.
Friday: Lots of sun with a high near 50
Saturday: Partly sunny and a high of 52.
Remember - CLOCKS BACK 1 HOUR SATURDAY NIGHT.
Sunday: Partly sunny, not as cool with a high of 57.
Enjoy,
-Luterman