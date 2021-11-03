Expand / Collapse search

Brisk temps give way this weekend

By and David Komer online producer
Still chilly for Thursday, but warmer temps are on the way

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Hello gang, the chilly pattern continues through Saturday with no major storms in the forecast

For the rest of Wednesday night, mostly cloudy and cool with a few sprinkles or flurries possible and a low of 31.

Thursday:  Mix of sun and clouds, chilly with a high of 47.

Friday:  Lots of sun with a high near 50

Saturday:  Partly sunny and a high of 52.

Remember - CLOCKS BACK 1 HOUR SATURDAY NIGHT.

Sunday:  Partly sunny, not as cool with a high of 57.

Enjoy,

-Luterman
 