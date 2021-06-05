British man wanted to work in the U.S. - so he swam across the St. Clair River

A British man who told authorities that he wanted to work in the U.S. was stopped after swimming across a river between Michigan and Canada.

Police say the 47-year-old man told first responders that he didn't need help as he swam the St. Clair River near the Blue Water Bridge on Thursday.

The London man was picked up after he touched shore in Port Huron.

After a medical check, he was returned to Canada -- by a vehicle and not in the water.