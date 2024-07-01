Broadcaster, former Tigers player Craig Monroe accused of sexual abuse

article

Sports broadcaster and former Detroit Tiger, 47-year-old Craig Monroe was taken off the air, indefinitely, after he was accused of sexually abusing a woman since she was a minor.

FOX 2 confirmed with sources close to the situation that Monroe was taken off the broadcast schedule hours after a 35-year-old woman took to social media with the allegations last month.

The woman, who also reported the alleged abuse to police, says Monroe sexually assaulted her for years – starting at the age of 12, when Monroe was in his early 20s.

FOX 2 spoke with the accuser, at length, by phone. She asked to remain anonymous.

The accuser's family was Monroe’s host family while he played for a minor league baseball team in Charlotte County, Florida in the early 2000s, she said. It started with Monroe coming into her room to fondle her, and it escalated from there – eventually leading to intercourse when she was 15 years old.

Florida police are actively investigating the alleged crimes, according to the Charolette County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The Detroit Tigers and Bally Sports responded to the allegations.

