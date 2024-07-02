Craig Monroe responds to sexual abuse allegations: 'Vehemently' denies claims

On his behalf, the law firm representing sports broadcaster and former Detroit Tigers player Craig Monroe denied any sexual abuse allegations against him.

In a statement provided by Michael Manley of Manley & Manley on Tuesday, Monroe "vehemently" denied allegations of sexual abuse and assault that appeared on social media last month.

A 35-year-old woman took to social media, accusing Monroe of grooming her since the age of 12 – when he was in his early 20s.

While remaining anonymous, the accuser told FOX 2 the abuse began in Charlotte County, Florida in the early 2000s, when her family was Monroe's host family as he played for a minor league baseball team.

Monroe would allegedly come into her room to fondle her, until it eventually escalated and led to intercourse when she was 15 years old, she told FOX 2. Once she turned 18, the woman and Monroe were in an ongoing consensual and sexual relationship. However, he would "prostitute" her to his friends and acquaintances.

Florida police are actively investigating the alleged crimes, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

"We will cooperate with law enforcement and are confident that once this case is fully investigated, Craig will be cleared of any wrongdoing," according to the attorney's statement. "Craig Monroe takes allegations of this nature very seriously and would never commit or condone such despicable conduct. He and his family are shocked by these allegations and offer his accuser forgiveness and grace. We trust that law enforcement will uncover the truth regarding her background and motivations."

Monroe played with the Tigers for more than five seasons – including during their world series run in 2006.

He’s been with the Tigers as a broadcaster since 2012. But after the allegations surfaced on social media, Monroe was indefinitely taken off the air.

FOX 2 Detroit reached out to Monroe multiple times for comment. He has not responded.