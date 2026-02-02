Broken elevator at Washington Boulevard senior apartments leaves elderly high and dry

The Brief Elderly residents at the Washington Boulevard Senior Apartments are without an elevator. The elevator break is due to a water main issue caused by the extreme cold. The City of Detroit is providing free food to the residents as apartment management works to fix the problem.



About 150 senior citizens have been without an elevator in the 21-story Washington Boulevard Senior Apartments complex since Friday.

The backstory:

One of the seniors struggling is Roosevelt Mattison, is a 75-year-old resident who lives on the 11th floor.

What happened?

"The water pipe busted it, just for real. I don’t even want to talk about it," said one elderly resident.

"I wouldn’t want my elderly family to be living under those type of conditions," said a security guard.

FOX 2: "What can they do?"

"That’s a tough question," he said.

FOX 2's Charlie Langton helped Mattison carry a bag of grocery items up the stairs to his 11th floor home.

FOX 2: "How are your legs?"

"I don't know, do I still have them?" Mattison quipped as he made his way to the 11th floor door.

FOX 2: "What would you say to the residents that have to climb, these elderly people who have to climb all these stairs?"

"We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused by this weather-related event," said Bert Hyman, VP Independent Management Services. "And any support we can provide, we will provide it."

The City of Detroit is providing seniors with meals. The management company is working on the elevators which they say should be up and running later today.