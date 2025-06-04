Burned body found 30 yards from semi-truck cab crash in Washtenaw County

The Brief A crash in Ann Arbor Township on Wednesday led police to find a dead body. The body was badly burned and it is unclear if it was the driver of the semi-truck cab that crashed.



A body was found burned near a traffic crash in Ann Arbor Township and now investigators are trying to piece together what happened.

What we know:

Just after 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Washtenaw County deputies responded to what sounded like a routine single-vehicle crash.

A semi-truck cab went off the road and crashed - but it was the fire spotted in the distance that led them to discover a man’s body, burned and no sign of the driver.

"I think it’s definitely a suspicious incident," said Cmdr. Eugene Rush, Washtenaw County Sheriff.

Hilary Golston: Have you seen anything like this in your career?"

"Not in my career," he said.

The strange set of circumstances took place on Whitmore Lake near Dhu Varren Road.

"We know that witnesses passing by saw the truck on the side of the road then they saw flames at the top of the hill," Rush said.

Deputies followed those flames and found a man burned dead.

What we don't know:

Rush said it is unclear if the burned body was the driver.

The victim was found up the hill, about 25, 30 yards from the crash, according to investigators.

Questions linger like the identity of the man found and what killed him. It is also unclear if an accelerant was used.