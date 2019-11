Police are investigating after a burned body was found inside a car Tuesday morning in Detroit.

Police got a call around 9:45 a.m. about an abandoned car near Elgin and Gilbo, which is near E McNichols and Van Dyke Avenue.

Police found a body inside the car, which had also been burned.

Police say they don't have much information at this time as the entire block is vacant.

Police also aren't sure right now how old the victim was.