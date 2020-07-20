Burned remains of woman found in northern Oakland County identified

The White Lake Township Police Department has identified the body of a woman which was found badly burned.

The deceased woman has been identified as 33-year-old Susie Zhao according to investigators Monday. It is still unclear how she died.

Zhao's body was found July 13 at a state land parking area on Maceday Lake Road and Cross Road. The location where the body was found is shaded by a forest that's part of the Pontiac Lake State Recreation Park.

Police are asking to speak with anyone who may have seen Zhao between July 11 and July 13 or has any information connected to the case, to contact Det. Lt. Christopher Hild at 248-698-4404, ext. 2381.