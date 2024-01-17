Ann Arbor bus stop 'unprovoked, violent' assault suspect arrested

article

Ann Arbor police arrested a suspect in a violent random bus stop attack it announced on Wednesday.

Donald Dashner-Shipman allegedly attacked a victim punching him with a closed fist 20 times, pinning him to the ground and strangling him on Jan. 15.

Police say the assault happened in the area of Zina Pitcher Place and Ann Street where Shipman, 30, asked the victim if he was waiting for the bus. After the 27-year-old victim said he was, Shipman flew into a rage pushing and punching him.

Police arrived and arrested Shipman without incident and lodged him in the Washtenaw County Jail. Investigators believe alcohol is believed to be a factor.

On Tuesday he was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, as well as aggravated assault. He was given a bond of $750,000.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Shipman is an absconder from probation. He previously served time in jail for carrying a concealed weapon and assault/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

He previously served time for domestic violence in 2017.