Businesses with apprenticeship programs get new help from state

Michigan businesses with apprenticeship programs will be getting a helping hand.

The Michigan Workforce Development Institute bringing on new leadership to help labor organizations and employers build, expand, and register apprenticeship programs across the state.

"It’s a faster track. It’s more affordable," said Russell Steppes, a business owner.

You hear that a lot, you can get going quickly and make a great living in skilled trades. Now there’s a renewed effort to make apprenticeships a focal point in Michigan and expand offerings

Chong-Anna Canfora is the Michigan Workforce Development executive director.

"Employers don't know there are resources out there to help them turn the training that they may already be doing into federally recognized apprenticeships," she said.

According to the State of Michigan, there were just under 18,600 active registered apprentices in the state during 2021. Of these, almost 82 percent were in the traditional apprenticeship industries of construction and manufacturing.

"I think there is tremendous room for growth," said Canfora.

But there’s been growth in other areas … that same report found Health care and social assistance was the largest nontraditional industry with a share of 5.4 percent.

Now those skilled in electric car manufacturing will likely see dramatic growth.

"A big part of what we do, is to work with existing workers to upgrade their skills and prepare them for that new phase in their career, their new phase in this economy."



