Detroit homeowners can now plug their address into a new tool released by the city if they'd like to see what kind of property tax cut they'd receive under the mayor's Land Value Tax Plan.

Mayor Mike Duggan has pitched a new tax system on property and land in Detroit by lowering the rate someone pays on their home while raising the rate that land is taxed. The proposal calls for shrinking the mills one pays on their property while doubling the tax rate on land.

Property taxes will be reduced by 17% on average for Detroit homeowners and 97% are expected to see a drop in their taxes.

The estimator tool can be found here.

Homeowners will only need to input the address of a parcel number to see what their 2023 taxes would look like under the proposal.

While Duggan has actively promoted the proposal, it's received a less receptive audience in Lansing where Michigan lawmakers must first approve a law that would enable Detroit to alter its taxes. If it were the pass, residents would have the opportunity to vote on the plan in next year's election.

However, the bill, HB 4966 which was introduced by Rep. Stephanie Young (D-Detroit) in September hasn't managed to clear the Michigan House after voting was postponed on Oct. 11. Voting had been ongoing before lawmakers put the bill on pause.