Camp at Lake St. Clair Metropark for a limited time - Reserve your spot now

Camping is temporarily allowed at Lake St. Clair Metropark during a two-week special event.

From now through Aug. 15, you can reserve a spot and pitch a tent along the lake. Campsites are $30 a night on Saturdays and Sundays and $20 Sunday through Thursday. A metropark pass is also required. These cost $10 a day, with annual passes available as well.

Related: State park pet-friendly cabins that let you take your dog or cat camping

Lake St. Clair Metropark

The metropark includes numerous activities, including a pool, splash pad, golf course, kayak rentals, trails, and more. Every person at a campsite will receive one voucher that can be used for free entry to the pool, adventure golf, or par 3 golf course.

Find more things to do here.

Lake St. Clair Metropark is at 31300 Metro Parkway in Harrison Township.

Book your campsite here.