Campaign signs of Livonia council candidate stolen on camera

Livonia City Council candidate Rob Donovic says his campaign signs were stolen.

"I was driving down the road, I noticed a bunch of my lawn signs were missing and I said that is kind of odd," he said. "I talked to my friend Terry here at the gas station said we have some video footage of it."

The video shows a man running across the Mobil gas station parking lot at Plymouth and Merriman in Livonia just after midnight on Monday morning.

On video he pulls the sign out and runs back to his car. Seconds later, he drove up to another sign, got out, and takes that one.

"It's disheartening, but we are going to push through and work hard," he said. "I just want my signs back."

Donovic says his campaign signs were also stolen from other businesses along Plymouth Road, including a 7-Eleven and a barber shop.

Advertisement

He has since replaced the stolen signs with new ones.

"People spend a lot of time trying to get these signs up and put them out," he said. "Absentees are this week. It is a very important week, a very important push."

Donovic didn't want to call the police or file a report, he just wants those signs back. They can be dropped off at the Livonia Police Department or the Newburgh United Methodist Church in Livonia.

Despite what happened, the candidate is still maintaining his sense of humor.

"Maybe he just wants my lawn signs really bad," he quipped. "A few for his house, you never know."

