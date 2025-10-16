Campbell, Lions ready for Bucs on MNF: McNeill to play and new DBs enter the fold

The Brief The Lions are getting Alim McNeill back on field for the first time from injury this season. The Lions are also incorporating two new defensive backs to the lineup due to being shorthanded. Monday's game features a QB duel between two former top picks Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff.



When the Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Monday Night Football, it means getting a shot at the team with the best record in football.

What they're saying:

Fortunately for the Lions (4-2), it will be taking on the 5-1 Bucs with a big defensive cornerstone back in the lineup - Alim McNeill.

After Campbell hinted that the star defensive tackle was trending toward playing earlier in the week - all signs now point to him making his 2025 debut after an ACL tear ended his season early last year.

"Mack brings a lot to us," Campbell said, adding that he helps defend against both the run and the pass. "I mean he's stout and he's aggressive, man. He's powerful. So I just think he's another player that can elevate those around him.

"I think he helps Hutch, just like Hutch will help him. I think helps (Al-Quadin) Muhammad. I think it helps (D.J.) Reader. I think you helps all of them and the backers behind him. So it's good for us to get him back."

The defense will need the extra set of hands against the Bucs, which ranks seventh in passing led by Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield, who like the Lions' Jared Goff, was cut loose by the franchise that made him the top pick overall. Campbell was asked about the comparison between the two.

"I respect the player he is, the person he is, and really what he has overcome," Campbell said. "In that regard, it is a lot like Goff, man. When there's a lot of people or teams that told you that you're not the guy and you hang in there, continue to work, improve your game, keep your confidence, don't listen to that mess and you find the right fit, and then, boy, you take off - and that's what he's done.

"I just think he's resilient. I love that about him."

Campbell also spoke about two of the newest additions to the depleted defensive backfield — safety Jammie Robinson and cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Robinson was on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad before being signed to help add depth with the suspension of safety Brian Branch for the Bucs game.

Robinson was drafted by the Panthers in 2023 and Campbell said the team scouted him back then, adding that General Manager Brad Holmes liked him.

"To be able to poach him and get him for for a few weeks here is, you know, it'll be good to get a look at him," Campbell said.

Fuller, 30, is a veteran with championship pedigree from playing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.

More recently, he played four seasons with the Commanders and one year with the Dolphins.

"This will be our first day with him at practice," Campbell said. "We know what he's been able to do in this league. He's a veteran player that has played a lot of football. He's kind of like Jammie, we'll get eyes on him, and see what he looks like.

"Is there a potential to (play) him? I can't answer that right now, but at least it gives us another veteran guy we can look at."