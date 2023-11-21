Campbell says CJ Gardner-Johnson not expected back from injury soon unless 'he's like Wolverine'

article

With Sunday's Bears win in the rearview mirror, the Lions (8-2) are pivoting to Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Packers (4-6).

At Monday's media press conference, Lions Coach Dan Campbell said he doesn't foresee safety CJ Gardner-Johnson returning from his torn pectoral injury anytime soon.

Gardner-Johnson posted on social media that he was ramping up to return to the field on Sunday - with statements like "I'll be back," but Campbell was far from ready to commit the same enthusiasm.

"Well I want to talk to the doctor he's talking to," Campbell said. "He's an upbeat, positive, hard-working, will himself to ... and that's what we love about him," Campbell said. "I don't forsee that. But yet, man, I'm never going to say never. I'm not going to do that.

Gardner-Johnson, 25, signed a one-year deal with Lions in the offseason after leaving the Eagles where he led the league in interceptions. After signing a one-year, $6.5 million deal, he was injured after two games needing surgery.

Campbell quipped if the optimism is to be believed, he might have healing powers.

"You know, he may have mutant genes, you know, he's like Wolverine, I mean there's no telling," the coach said. "Believe me, that would be unbelievable. I think that would be hard, but you never know.

Campbell said the recovery timeline would be a very fast recovery, but added that he loves his positive attitude.

He also faced questions about defense with the Lions facing a short turnaround for the Thanksgiving game after two straight subpar performances. That includes Sunday's 31-26 comeback win over the Bears.

In the past two weeks, the Lions have allowed a combined 64 points and Campbell spoke of limiting explosive plays by opponents.

"We've got to play this from the top down, we can't give up any of these chunk plays because they are having some success with those," he said.

How to watch the Lions vs Packers

We'll start our coverage at 9:30 a.m. with Lions Gameday Live from Ford Field. Then we'll hand over to FOX Sports for two hours of NFL previews ahead of the kickoff.

The game will air live at 12:30 p.m. on FOX 2.

You can watch every play on FOX 2 or on the FOX Sports app – with TV authentication required.

IMPORTANT: As much as we want to stream the game on FOX2Detroit.com, our app, or FOX LOCAL, we cannot. You can only watch the game for free on FOX 2 or stream it online with your paid TV subscription.

