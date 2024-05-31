Camping nights return to Southeast Michigan metroparks

Pitch a tent and spend a night or two in the great outdoors at a metropark this summer.

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks are again hosting family camping nights at the parks that usually aren't open for camping. Some campouts are only a night, while others are a whole weekend.

These events are scheduled for eight Southeast Michigan metroparks, along with a collaborative campout at Historic Fort Wayne in Detroit.

Campers must bring their own tents and camping gear, but the rest of the fun will be provided. Some activities include bird house making, stargazing, fire-making classes, nature walks, and more.

A metropark pass is required to access the parks for camping.

Metropark camping schedule

Hudson Mills Metropark – June 8-9

Kensington Metropark – June 21-23

Lower Huron Metropark – July 19-21

Wolcott Mill Metropark – July 19-21

Lake Erie Metropark – July 26-28

Stony Creek Metropark – Aug. 24-25

Fort Wayne – Aug. 24-25

Metropark pass prices

An annual pass gets you into all 13 parks for a year, while daily passes are available for those who aren't ready to commit to an annual pass or only want to visit once or twice.

Most people have to pay to enter the metroparks in a vehicle. Disabled veterans with a DV license plate are the exception; they get free entry.

Annual pass prices

Annual vehicle pass

Price for residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties: $40

Non-resident price: $45

Seniors 62 and older (resident): $29

Senior non-resident: $34

Annual Oakland County/Metropark pass

Includes entry into the 13 Metroparks plus Oakland County Parks.

Price: $64

Annual boat pass

Price for residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties: $35

Non-resident price: $40

Seniors 62 and older (resident): $24

Senior non-resident: $29

Annual vehicle/boat combo

Price for residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties: $75

Non-resident price: $85

Seniors 62 and older: $53

Senior non-resident: $58

Daily passes

Daily passes are $10 per vehicle and $10 per boat trailer.

The metroparks offer a trade-up program that allows daily passes to be traded in for an annual pass.

Trading in one to three daily passes gets you $10 to $30 off an annual pass, while four daily passes can be traded in for an annual pass.

Learn more about the trade-up program.

How to buy a Metropark pass

Annual passes, except for senior passes, can be purchased online. Buy an annual metropark pass here.

Senior passes must be purchased at a park toll booth or park office. Daily passes and all other annual passes can also be purchased when entering a metropark.