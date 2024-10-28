The Brief Absentee voters who submitted their ballot to their clerk had until 5 p.m. Oct. 25 to spoil their ballot. All ballots that have been cast, either absentee or through early in-person voting, cannot be changed. Voters who requested an absentee ballot but did not return it to their clerk have until 8 p.m. election day to spoil their ballot and vote again.



Though election day isn't for another week, more than a million Michigan voters have already cast their ballots.

According to data from the state, 1.5 million voters have returned absentee ballots, while more than 263,000 voters voted in person early this weekend.

Changing your vote in Michigan

Voters who have voted already, either absentee or during in-person early voting, are not able to change their vote.

Absentee voters who had submitted their ballots to their clerk had until 5 p.m. Oct. 25 to spoil their ballot. Once the early voting period began Saturday, all votes were considered final and cannot be changed.

However, there is a caveat - if you requested an absentee ballot but never submitted it to your clerk, you are able to spoil it.

Spoiling absentee ballots in Michigan

An absentee ballot that has not been submitted to a clerk can be spoiled at your clerk's office until 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.

Voters also have the option to spoil their unsubmitted absentee ballots at an early voting site ahead of the election or their polling place on election day. Bring your ballot with you when you go to vote and let the poll workers know that you would like to spoil the ballot and vote in person.

Voters who have not submitted their absentee ballot but do not have it to return will be required to sign a statement confirming that the ballot was lost or destroyed.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Visit your clerk's office to request an absentee ballot. While there, you can fill out the ballot and submit it.

Voters also had the option to request absentee ballots online, but the state recommends requesting them in person within two weeks of the election to avoid mail delays.

Returning absentee ballots

Voters who still plan to vote absentee have until 8 p.m. on election day to submit their ballot.

There are several options for returning an absentee ballot. Voters can mail them to their clerk, bring them to their clerk's office, put them in a drop box, or take them to an early voting site. Since the election is only a week away, mailing a ballot is not recommended, as it may not arrive in time.

Returning ballots to the clerk

Ballots can be mailed or hand-delivered to the clerk's office.

Find your clerk's office here.

Returning ballots to an early voting site

Early voting in Michigan opens on the second Saturday before Election Day. This year, that date is Oct. 26. It takes place for at least nine consecutive days and must end on the Sunday before Election Day. This year, that is Nov. 3.

Some communities, such as Detroit, may elect to have their early voting sites open for longer. Municipalities can opt to have early voting available for up to 29 days.

Once an early voting site is open, voters can bring their completed absentee ballot to their early voting location and place it into a tabulator, just like they would on election day.

Find your early voting site.

Returning ballots to a drop box

Drop boxes are open 24 hours a day from now until 8 p.m. on election day.

Find the drop box nearest to you here.

Tracking absentee ballots

Voters can track both when their ballot is sent to them and when their clerk receives the completed ballot online.

Track your absentee ballot here.