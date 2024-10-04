Michigan Elections: Why changing your vote is different in 2024

Michigan's voting laws have changed a bit for the 2024 election and it will be extremely noticeable for people who vote absentee – and want to change their vote.

The state of Michigan added early voting for the 2024 elections. They're also allowing clerks to begin tabulating the vote before Election Day.

Some cities with a population of at least 5,000 may begin processing absentee ballots by Oct. 28. All other municipalities can begin tabulating absentee ballots on Nov. 4.

While your ballot needs to be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day, there's an even earlier deadline if you want to change anything on your ballot.

In previous years, you could spoil your ballot up to the Friday before Election Day but that's changed with the addition of early voting.

LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 3: Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope collects absentee ballots from a drop box at the Reo Elections Office on October 3, 2024 in Lansing, Michigan. Michigan is considered to be one of several key battleground states in the up Expand

How to change your vote in Michigan

Because Michigan is allowing early voting, votes will be counted early, if you want to spoil your ballot, you have to do it by 5 p.m. on the second Friday before Election Day – Oct. 25.

If the ballot has been received and processed between that second Friday before the election and Election Day, you cannot change it.

However, if your ballot has NOT been received or processed by Election Day, you can still spoil your ballot until 4 p.m on the Monday before the election.

In other words, if you voted early and submitted more than two weeks before Election Day but have changed your mind, you can spoil your ballot.

Additionally, if you requested an absentee ballot, you can surrender it and vote in person on Election Day.