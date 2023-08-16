Canadian shoppers - suffering worse inflation over the border- flock to Metro Detroit

While many Americans battle inflation, many in Canada say things are worse over the border. FOX 2 went to Windsor to learn more.

"It’s like not $2 or $3, it’s $10 or $15," said Rabia Raza.

Raza of Ontario says that is the difference in what she pays for groceries in Canada. So much more, she’s among many considering the advantages of buying common household items across the Ambassador Bridge, in Metro Detroit, where they say it’s much cheaper.

""If you want to buy things in bulk like meat, everything, go to the states, that’s good," she said. "Yeah. But the weekly groceries and everything, price is very high. It’s very expensive for if you have small kids, and even if you have big kids."

She’s not alone in finding Canadian prices for everyday goods to be quite steep.

"Five kg of watermelon is going to be like $12 plus tax, right?" said another shopper. "The same watermelon will be like three dollars over there in US. Not the watermelon just inflation price right? So of course, price is so much, so of course, like US is much better place."

Canada’s yearly inflation rate jumped more than three percent in July - higher than many money experts were expecting.

At the same time economists say consumer inflation went easier on American households last month, meaning price increases have slowed down.

FOX 2 continued our sampling of public opinion in Windsor.

FOX 2: "Have you seen it like this before here? The inflation here?"

"Not this bad. Not this bad," said one woman. "Even with the toll for the bridge it makes it better."

The US - Canadian dollar exchange rate is another big factor to consider - $1 equates to about $1.35 Canadian.

Yet, still we found people opting for goods in America.

"Milk’s definitely cheaper," she said. "Milk and eggs and dairy products and all that."



