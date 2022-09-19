With the sun still below the horizon and rain pouring in droves, a woman named Rose adorned a red poncho and braved the elements Monday morning.

The Windsor native was at a sparsely-attended viewing party for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Even as rain splashed around her, she had no regrets about her early morning wake-up.

"Everyone loved the queen. She was very important, had done so much for England, Great Britain, and the entire world," she said.

Even as lightning occasionally illuminated the sky, some couldn't be stopped from saying goodbye to the monarch as she was laid to rest in England. Though they lived hundreds of miles away, a connection remained for the few who showed up.

"She is an embodiment of so many values of not only faith as the head of the church of England, but also duty in how she served our country," said Cameron Beggs. "It's very important for us to honor her."

Canada may share a border with the U.S., but it is technically a member of the British Commonwealth as an independent state. It joined in 1931 and is one of 56 countries linked to Great Britain.

Organizers had set up a huge screen outside city hall in Windsor, Ontario so anyone in the community could pay their respects in real time. The funeral was the first to be held at Westminster Abbey since 1760 and the first state funeral since the death of Winston Churchill in the mid 1960s.

Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years. Those that were at the viewing may not have had the attachment to the crown that their parents did - but it was a connection they felt they should honor all the same.

"I remember my mom was the biggest fan of the queen. She lived in London, England for three years. We had all those plates when we were kids and now years later, she passed away and she deserves all the respect. She deserves it, no question about it," said Renaldo Agostino.

"My grandfather was born in England so for me personally, it's closure."