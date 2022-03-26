Cancer ribbon tattoo event in Westland raises awareness and funds for those with terminal illnesses

Don Caskey, a man with terminal kidney cancer, has been living a fuller life after his diagnosis.

"It may sound crazy, but it's allowed me to do things I've never been able to do before, and I've touched people around the world," Caskey said.

People went to Premier Tattoo Company in Westland on Saturday to get cancer ribbon tattoos. All the money raised went to Caskey's non-profit called Stranger Ink.

The non-profit helps pay for funeral costs for those with terminal illnesses. This is so they can live the life they want while they're alive.

"It's special to have people be able to carry a piece of art with them that also memorializes something special to them."

The cancer ribbon tattoos are free to those who give a $10 donation or more. The event is going on this weekend from March 26-27.

"To have them put something on their body… you know, a lot of them put my name on them too, it's just probably the most amazing thing I've ever experienced in my life," Caskey said.

Many got tattoos to commemorate loved ones who'd been impacted by cancer.

"I wanted to commemorate my mom and my two grandmothers who passed away from my cancer and my mom did end up beating cancer, but I wanted to commemorate them."

"We're doing the catering today and my grandma actually passed about 4-5 months ago from bone cancer, so I was already here for the event, I thought I was just doing hot dogs, but I'm getting a tattoo now for my grandma."

Caskey's story and message resonates with many.

"I think he's just trying to spread the word to enjoy your life, enjoy every day, get the most out of it and leave a piece of him back on earth."

Anyone interested in attending the event can go to Premier Tattoo Company in Westland on Sunday. Doors open at noon.