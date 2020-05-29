Canterbury Village new drive-in movie theater is now open for business despite Whitmer's Stay at Home orders

Canterbury Village is reopening its drive-in movie theatre but not without its share of challenges.

The Orion Township drive-in opened up Friday despite Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Stay at Home Order. The owner, Keith Aldridge, spoke out the new big screen experience, powered by Emagine in this socially distant time.

FOX 2: "It appears this would be in violation of the Governor's order. Why did you decide to buck that?"

"I'm not looking to have a problem with the governor, but I'm not sure it does," he said. "We have more social distancing than a Costco or a Home Depot parking lot would. I am not sure where the disconnect is. People drive up in their cars, we scan their tickets through their windows, people stay in their cars, the FM station comes right through to their car radio."

Aldridge says the drive-in has other safety measures in place, including capacity limited to a third.

"The Oakland County Sheriff's Office sent a statement, it reads in part: "Police agencies do not have the authority to issue cease and desist orders. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has been in communication with the Oakland County Health Division on this matter and it is in their hands."

A county spokesperson expanded on that writing us: "To clarify, the Health Division sent a sanitarian in partnership with the sheriff deputy this afternoon, who investigated, and wrote a report which will be forwarded to the attorney general's office, as we have done in other instances. The sanitarian determined that the food service provider is serving food in accordance with the state's orders."

Advertisement

The Ford Wyoming drive-in in Dearborn closed after only one show Thursday, posting on Facebook Friday morning that they were served a cease-and-desist order by law enforcement.

FOX 2 also reached out to the Michigan Attorney General's Office. They told us they trust local law enforcement and county prosecutors to use their authority and discretion when addressing violations of the executive orders and to issue cease and desist orders when appropriate.

The folks running Canterbury Village say they'll cross that bridge if and when it comes. For more information on show times, go to the Canterbury Village Facebook page here.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office released this statement:

"We trust local law enforcement and county prosecutors to use their authority and discretion when addressing violations of the executive orders and to issue cease and desist orders when appropriate."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:

"Police agencies do not have the authority to issue cease and desist orders. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has been in communication with the Oakland County Health Division on this matter and it is in their hands. The Oakland County Health Division has made an official request to the Attorney General to rule on whether or not this event is allowed to take place and whether or not it violates the Governor’s Orders. The Sheriff’s Office has been out to the location, has taken a report, and will be forwarding it to the Health Division. The Health Division is inspecting the food service portion today to make sure they are in compliance with all of the Governor’s Orders as well as the local Oakland County Health Orders which have been issued."

The Oakland County Health Department released this statement:

"The Health Division sent a sanitarian in partnership with the sheriff deputy this afternoon, who investigated, and wrote a report which will be forwarded to the attorney general’s office, as we have done in other instances. The sanitarian determined that the food service provider is serving food in accordance with the state’s orders."