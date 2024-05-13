Canton man charged in domestic assault that sparked 17-hour barricaded standoff

article

Charges have been filed against a Canton man Monday in connection with a 17-hour barricaded standoff after a domestic incident.

Scott Early Hoover was arraigned on multiple charges from the incident, which took place inside a home on Annapolis Circle that began on May 8 and ended the following day.

Police responded to the home saying a felony assault had taken place and claimed that Hoover fired a gun outside the residence. He later surrendered and was arrested without incident.

Hoover, 39, is facing four charges including a pair of felonies - felonious assault, which carries a four-year sentence, and felony firearm, a two-year sentence.

Other charges include domestic violence, a 93-day misdemeanor and reckless use of a firearm, a 90-day misdemeanor.

He was given a bond of $20,000, 10 percent.

At the time of the arrest, Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh credited the work of his department in resolving the standoff peacefully.

"The successful resolution of this incident without any injuries is a direct result of the professionalism, training, and restraint shown by our team," he said. "We are committed to the safety of everyone in our community, including those we take into custody."

