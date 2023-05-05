Canton man was fatally assaulted by 50-year-old he befriended, police say

article

A 50-year-old man was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a Canton man who was found in the trunk of vehicle this week.

Jeffrey Locke was in 35th District Court Friday, three days after 69-year-old Glen McLean went missing, and his family asked police to conduct a welfare check.

According to police, McLean was befriended by Locke several months ago, and he would stay with the victim at his home in Canton. Locke would assist with repairs on vehicles owned by McLean at his home on North River Woods Drive.

Family called police on May 2 to alert them that McLean had gone missing. One of his vehicles had also gone missing.

Later that evening, Dearborn police located the missing vehicle and identified Locke as the driver.

The body of McLean, who had been bludgeoned to death, was found in the trunk.

Police said he had been assaulted at his home.

Canton police Det. Erik Kaledas said the scene was "the bloodiest I’ve ever seen."

"Seniors must be extremely careful about the people they let into their lives," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "It is alleged that Mr. McLean allowed the defendant into his home where he helped to repair cars. Cases like these continue to highlight the real dangers that some of our seniors face no matter where they reside, worship, work, and seek to enjoy their lives."

A judge set Locke's bond at $100,000 with a GPS tether.

He'll be back in court on May 19.