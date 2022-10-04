Canton nonprofit Hands of Light in Action helps cleanup effort in Fort Myers after Ian

When a disaster hits Hands of Light in Action is ready to respond. The Canton-based nonprofit is in Fort Myers, Florida helping to clean up after Hurricane Ian.

"Just behind me, the whole trailer court is 100 percent destroyed," said Nancy Allen, Hands of Light in Action. "These people are makeshift living in chairs and whatever they can. They took a direct hit about eight feet of water, there is mud everywhere.

"There’s a lot of people affected and a lot poor communities need help around here."

So Hands of Light in Action is doing what it can to help.

"I came down to help with the clean up clean out," she said. "I bought a bunch of tarps for roofing. We will be tarping houses roofs so that they’re not leaking but our main focus is on gutting houses."

Malone says many people are afraid to leave what’s left of their homes for fear of looters taking their property.

"It’s scary to leave your life and have someone come and take what’s left of your life- so a lot of people are camping out," she said.

But the devastation is widespread and the clean-up could take months.

"We need hands," Malone said. "If you’ve got six to eight bodies coming in and gutting a few houses, you can get a house done in a day. So anyone who can volunteer contact HandsofLightinAction@gmail.com or give me a call 734-788-9230."

The organization can also put monetary donations to use.

"If people want to donate, we need enough funds to be able to buy even lots of storage bins, nails for the roof, I have the tarp now - we need the nails," she said.

But Malone makes it clear that real help is needed on site.

"I just need your hands and hard work."

To donate or learn more about the nonprofit - CLICK HERE



