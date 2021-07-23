Canton police looking for missing 10-year-old girl who walked outside and never came back

article

Canton police are looking for a missing 10-year-old girl after she walked outside her home early Friday and never came back.

Michelle Moua was last seen at her home on Stacy Drive, in the area of Haggerty and Palmer, around 3 a.m.

Moua is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 80 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-394-5400.