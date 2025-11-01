Canton police say sewing needle found in candy from Halloween

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Canton Police Department said a sewing needle was found in candy that was passed out in the community on Halloween.

Police said that a sewing needle was found sticking out of a Twix candy bar that was passed out in the area of Saltz and Sheldon Roads in Canton Township last night on Halloween.

A post on the Police Department's Facebook page had three photos of the candy, one still wrapped with the needle sticking out, one unwrapped with the needle inside the candy and another with the needle pulled from the candy to see the full size of it.

"Parents are urged to thoroughly inspect all Halloween candy before allowing children to consume it. If you find any object or foreign item inside a piece of candy, please contact the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400, so officers can collect and investigate it. If you come across any candy that appears tampered with or suspicious, do not eat it and simply discard it," the post said in part.

Police said they were investigating, and will take any similar reports seriously as well.