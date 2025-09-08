Canton Township mother says school staff lost track of her daughter twice in a year

The Brief A mother is saying she had enough after she says her daughter with special needs went missing from her first grade class. Her mother says she drove to the school in an absolute panic, only to find out a short time later. She was found safe and sound in the nearby woods. Crystal the mother says this happened twice last year.



A Wayne County mother nearly lived her worst fear after she says her daughter with special needs went missing from her first grade class, and she says it’s not the first time it’s happened.

A friend of this mother reached out to FOX 2 after the family said they'd had enough.

What they're saying:

Crystal Clark of Van Buren Twp says the staff at Bentley Elementary School in Canton lost her daughter for the third time.

On Monday, she says she got a call from the administration asking if her daughter Audrina had her tracker on. The mother said yes, it was on her coat. She then says someone at the school never put Audrina’s coat on her, and they could not find her.

Her mother says she drove to the school in an absolute panic, only to find out a short time later. She was found safe and sound in the nearby woods.

Crystal the mother says this happened twice last year. She is demanding change immediately.

"I’m holding it together right now because I’ve been a wreck all day crying because she’s my life," said Clark. "She was found in the woods last year covered in all kinds of stuff. She was soaking wet. She was found in the woods this time too, and I have anxiety like crazy, and I’m a nervous wreck thinking what if she gets hit by a car? What if someone kidnaps her? There’s just no excuse."

The other side:

The Plymouth Canton School District responded with a statement that says:

"As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain the top priority of Plymouth-Canton Community Schools. During recess today, as students were being called back inside, one student ran toward a wooded area on school property. The Canton Township Police Department was contacted as a precaution, as staff located and safely brought the student back. At no point did the student leave the school grounds. The district will continue working closely with school staff to review and strengthen playground procedures and protocols to ensure the highest level of safety for our students."