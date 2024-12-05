Car crash splits Tesla in half on Ann Arbor Road

article

It was a moment of panic in Plymouth as cell phone video showed a Tesla split in two as several witnesses tried to save the driver’s life on Thursday.

FOX 2 obtained surveillance video that captured the blink, and you miss it moment, shows the Tesla barrel down Ann Arbor Road and missing traffic before ultimately losing control in a blur.

In the video, the driver clips a gas station mailbox, crashes into a car wash sign, flips into the air and lands in a parking lot.

Bob Tiplady saw the midday crash unfold in real time from the Victory Honda across the street.

"I saw a disaster out there today." he said. "I heard the noise, and we looked, and everyone started running outside. It was pretty bad."

"I heard a lot of you guys ran over there to save this person’s life?" asked FOX 2's Brandon Hudson.

"Yeah. Yeah. Our sales people did actually," Tiplady responded. "They were the first ones out there."

Tiplady says the driver was banged up but showed signs of life. Paramedics later took him to the hospital, and it looks as if he’ll survive.

Sources tell Fox 2 an initial investigation shows the driver may have had a medical emergency behind the wheel.

"I know you guys are part of this community, and you do whatever you can to help people out," Brandon Hudson asked.

"For sure, we try our best. We’re really good people at Victory Honda," Tiplady said.

